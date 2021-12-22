Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.64. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $488.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.11 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CODI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.51 per share, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Compass Diversified by 10.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,898,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Compass Diversified during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

CODI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,814. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

