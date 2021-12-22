Zacks: Analysts Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Maximus posted sales of $945.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $94,265.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,362. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Maximus by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maximus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.41. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,441. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.87. Maximus has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

