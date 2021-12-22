Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $8.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,944 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 927,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $171.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

