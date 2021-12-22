Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Envista reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

NVST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $27,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,321 shares of company stock worth $56,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Envista by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 44,293 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Envista by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Envista by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the period.

Shares of Envista stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.48. 14,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

