Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Getty Realty reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Getty Realty.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 1,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,808. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Getty Realty has a 12 month low of $25.94 and a 12 month high of $34.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Getty Realty by 22.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Getty Realty by 4.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Getty Realty (GTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.