Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will announce earnings per share of $3.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.41 and the lowest is $3.24. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $2.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $7.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.62 to $9.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total value of $108,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $388.78. The stock had a trading volume of 73,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,951. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.69. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

