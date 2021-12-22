Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.15. NETGEAR reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. NETGEAR’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTGR. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $129,536.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $116,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $435,088. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The company has a market cap of $895.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.74.

NETGEAR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

