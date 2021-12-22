Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) to report $3.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.62 million and the highest is $4.20 million. Cidara Therapeutics reported sales of $3.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $46.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.96 million to $46.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $27.29 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $30.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cidara Therapeutics.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

CDTX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,972. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The stock has a market cap of $96.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preetam Shah acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

