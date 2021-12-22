Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. Dime Community Bancshares posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 56,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $1,867,938.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $51,611.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,803. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 398,870.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,303,000 after buying an additional 1,356,160 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,329 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after purchasing an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 144.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 164,870 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 97,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 177.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 91,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.12. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

