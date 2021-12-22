Zacks: Brokerages Expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $439.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) to report $439.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $322.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,127,010 shares of company stock valued at $53,453,043 in the last three months. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 666.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $30.15. 177,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,129,159. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.03.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

