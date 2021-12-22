Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Exterran posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EXTN traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 1,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,081. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Exterran has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,753,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the period. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 144,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

