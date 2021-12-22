Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. KeyCorp also reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.46.

KeyCorp stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.47%.

In related news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock worth $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $2,960,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,682,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 53.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 43,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

