Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.67. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $6.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

LDOS traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.88. Leidos has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Leidos by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

