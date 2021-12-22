Zacks: Brokerages Expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.14. nLIGHT posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $179,257.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 415.4% during the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 606,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,997,000 after acquiring an additional 488,665 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7,125.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 363,960 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 29.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 825,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after acquiring an additional 188,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nLIGHT stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.64 and a beta of 2.35. nLIGHT has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

