Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to Post $3.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.14 and the highest is $3.35. Primerica posted earnings of $2.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year earnings of $11.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Shares of NYSE PRI traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.15. The company had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.85. Primerica has a 12 month low of $128.84 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.