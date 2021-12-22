Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Sell

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “With air-travel demand continuing to recover in the United States despite the threat posed by the omicron variant, American Airlines’ passenger revenues increased 56.1% year over year in the first nine months of 2021. The carrier attracted significant traffic during the Thanksgiving holiday period. American Airlines' debt-reduction efforts are impressive as well. Management aims to reduce its debt by $15 billion within 2025. However, the current scenario of rising fuel costs does not bode well for the airline. Despite the recent improvement in air-travel demand, the same is still below the 2019 levels. Multiple flight cancellations of late due to staffing shortages and adverse weather conditions are added concerns. Total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 are anticipated to decline 20% from the level recorded in fourth-quarter 2019.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.54) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

