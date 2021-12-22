Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of CABGY opened at $33.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

