Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Hold

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
ITRN stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $610.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ituran Location and Control has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $29.85.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ituran Location and Control Company Profile
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
