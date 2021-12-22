Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Shares of LAKE opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 million and a PE ratio of 9.61. Lakeland Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.07.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 217.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 154,589 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 146.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 73,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 433.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,923,000 after buying an additional 59,140 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 177.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares during the period. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

