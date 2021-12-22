Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGPYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $44.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.89 and a 52 week high of $45.17.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

