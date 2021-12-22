Zacks Investment Research Lowers IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) to Hold

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 554,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,488. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.74. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

