Zacks Investment Research Lowers VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) to Hold

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “

NYSE EGY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 362,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.30. VAALCO Energy has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.33.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 879,437 shares of company stock worth $3,487,838. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 62.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

