Zacks Investment Research Lowers Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup raised Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Valeo has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

