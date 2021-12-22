Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) to Buy

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation company. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is based in DRESDEN, N.Y. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:GREE opened at $17.46 on Monday. Greenidge Generation has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenidge Generation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,168,000.

Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

