Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) to “Buy”

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $87.97 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.23.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay Mehra sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $292,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,564 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 12,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

