ZENZO (ZNZ) 1-Day Volume Reaches $452.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. ZENZO has a total market cap of $456,687.32 and $452.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00251534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00031826 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00023287 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.75 or 0.00507057 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00084869 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

