Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Gap Up to $199.74

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $199.74, but opened at $204.00. Zoom Video Communications shares last traded at $201.18, with a volume of 136,424 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.02.

The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.49.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total transaction of $1,712,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,672. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,625,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,306,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

