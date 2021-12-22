Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $431.32

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 431.32 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.17). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.42), with a volume of 30,010 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market capitalization of £199.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Zotefoams Company Profile (LON:ZTF)

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

