Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $431.32

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 431.32 ($5.70) and traded as low as GBX 391 ($5.17). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 410 ($5.42), with a volume of 30,010 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Zotefoams alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 431.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The company has a market capitalization of £199.35 million and a P/E ratio of 24.70.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Zotefoams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zotefoams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.