$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Points International posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.70 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of PCOM opened at $15.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. Points International has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the quarter. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.