-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Elys Game Technology posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 139,953 shares of company stock valued at $477,224 over the last three months. 41.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $384,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

