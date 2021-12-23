-$0.10 EPS Expected for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hims & Hers Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Hims & Hers Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hims & Hers Health.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.11.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,122,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.30.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.