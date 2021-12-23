$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) to announce $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources also reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

PNM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 17.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

