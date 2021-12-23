$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.16. Bentley Systems posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.91.

BSY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,112. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $71.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 151.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley purchased 21,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after buying an additional 11,746,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,984,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,985,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

