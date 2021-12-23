$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,976. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.