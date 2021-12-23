-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

EFTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ EFTR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,083. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

In other news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

