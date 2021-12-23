$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Heska reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. Heska had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

HSKA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.00 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Heska in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSKA stock opened at $171.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.57 and a beta of 1.54. Heska has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

