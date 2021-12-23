$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $277.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after buying an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 1.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ferro by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,726,000 after buying an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ferro by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after buying an additional 115,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after buying an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $21.79. 1,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,192. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.47. Ferro has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

