-$0.46 EPS Expected for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on GMDA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gamida Cell in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $71,000. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMDA remained flat at $$2.39 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 21,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,926. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

