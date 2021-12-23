-$0.78 EPS Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will report ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.37). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($3.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. 5,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,201. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,178,175.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

