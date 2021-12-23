$1.02 EPS Expected for Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings per share of ($5.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALTM shares. TheStreet upgraded Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Altus Midstream by 285.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $448,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $64.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

