$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $1,869,689.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000.

NASDAQ:AAWW traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200-day moving average of $77.42.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers.

