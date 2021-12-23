$1.16 EPS Expected for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $5.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.85 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $47,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,771,000 after purchasing an additional 246,796 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,969,000 after acquiring an additional 573,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,778,000 after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

