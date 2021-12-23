$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68. CBRE Group posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $105.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

