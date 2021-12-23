$1.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce earnings per share of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $9.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

WST traded up $6.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $460.40. 5,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $429.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.69. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

