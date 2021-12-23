1,217 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equinix by 95.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $818.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.36, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $803.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $814.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

