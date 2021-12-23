13,264 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter worth about $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hub Group by 33.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBG opened at $80.26 on Thursday. Hub Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

