$159.26 Million in Sales Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report sales of $159.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.60 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Amarin reported sales of $167.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full-year sales of $598.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $578.30 million to $631.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $632.47 million, with estimates ranging from $519.40 million to $727.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amarin.

Get Amarin alerts:

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

AMRN stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.75 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. Amarin has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Amarin by 564.8% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amarin during the third quarter worth $43,350,000. SCP Investment LP increased its position in Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amarin by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amarin by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,790,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,981,000 after buying an additional 706,185 shares during the period. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.