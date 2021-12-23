$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.
Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.
Shares of CYXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.22.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
