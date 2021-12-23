$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) will report $178.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $178.70 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $703.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.40 million to $704.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $739.35 million, with estimates ranging from $734.50 million to $744.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter.

CYXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of CYXT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.86. The company had a trading volume of 295,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $4,625,000. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

