$186.50 Million in Sales Expected for Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $186.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $191.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $181.30 million. Akumin posted sales of $58.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $412.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $435.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.41.

AKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Clarus Securities raised their target price on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Akumin from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

AKU stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Akumin has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $155.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

