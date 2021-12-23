1,984 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Bought by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 39.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,475 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,392 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.